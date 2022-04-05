19g6ul0gvsolb in
Apple Retail Manager
In beginning phase of interviewing for an Apple Retail Manager position.
Do you all have any insight as to how I prepare myself for the interview? Moreover, do you know what I be expected to make (from your experience, know a guy or gal, what you've read)?
Any insight would be greatly appreciated.
coffeplsSolution Architect
Used to work at the Genius Bar when I was in college. From my experience they want to see how customer obsessed you are and how you go above and beyond for a customer. For leadership roles im assuming they’ll ask about “tell me a time you had to do xyz for one of your employees”. But focus on customer service is the biggest thing for all roles at apple.
19g6ul0gvsolbBusiness Analyst
Thanks for the insight! Do you recall leadership ever complaining about pay? Moreover, were you and the other associates generally happy with the culture at Apple?
