Google leveling

I'm grateful to be considered at google for a tpm role l5/l6. Recruiter said feedback was mixed at which level. I have 10 yrs tpm experience and 15+ in business services environment. Any insight into the differences in the responsibilites in role l5 vs l6? Pros/cons of each level? I thought i would be targeted for l5 so am not opposed to starting there if it would give me the opportunity to accelerate learning and grow organically. TP is a consideration but not the primary one. Right fit and long term success is higher priority. Thank you.