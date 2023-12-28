Hi guys, I am a product manager in India earning 40 lacs a year. My company is sending me to US on H1B. But they are giving me 75k. I know it's too low. What my lot of friends say that companies in India won't pay you much. It's better to go there and switch. But I want to ask you guys is it worth making this move and how easy it is to get a new job there. I have 13 yrs of exp overall out of which 5 yrs in product management. And what kind of pay I will get if I switch. They are sending me to Pittsburgh at 75k.