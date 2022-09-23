hoolahhooperjon in
Opinions about Docusign?
I have an interview there in a week for a frontend swe role and was wondering if anyone here had tips for the interview and generally opinions about the company. I've heard decent things but big tech looks down on them? Not sure why.
CarbitrageProduct Manager
Poor quality offers and it seems like they already hit their big boom
hoolahhooperjonFrontend Software Engineer
Really? I saw they just brought in a new CEO so maybe thats going to change...
