What to do with a boss who creates a hostile work environment?

I had an incredible boss until he was laid off about two years ago. Our department functioned without a manager for about six months until one of the team members stepped into the manager role. He had never been in management and had always created a hostile work environment, but in his role as a manager, it's far worse. He downplays any accomplishments, is critical in public, puts abusive comments in code comments and code reviews, makes disparaging comments, and is generally just an ass most of the time.





None of my options seem appealing.





I would like to address it with him directly, but I'm confident he wouldn't be receptive and we haven't had a single one-on-one or private conversation about anything. I could talk to his (C-level) boss. And I think I should, as a courtesy to him. But I'm also concerned about retaliation if it gets back to my boss (which I think is likely). I could take it to HR, but I'm jaded enough to realize that this isn't their priority or focus. I could look for another job, which I have been, passively. I could wait for my boss to be replaced, which is unlikely because we aren't currently filling roles that get vacated. I can just suck it up and realize that sometimes you have great bosses (almost my entire career) and sometimes you don't.

What other options am I missing? How can I address this constructively, without putting my job in jeopardy?





All I can say is that companies would be very wise to consider the good talent they will lose due to bad managers and they should foster an environment where management issues can be identified (Omansbud, 360 reviews, etc.), and resolved (coaching, training, etc.), and where managers and employees regularly communicate and build relationships (one-on-ones, etc.).