What to do with a boss who creates a hostile work environment?
I had an incredible boss until he was laid off about two years ago. Our department functioned without a manager for about six months until one of the team members stepped into the manager role. He had never been in management and had always created a hostile work environment, but in his role as a manager, it's far worse. He downplays any accomplishments, is critical in public, puts abusive comments in code comments and code reviews, makes disparaging comments, and is generally just an ass most of the time.
None of my options seem appealing.
- I would like to address it with him directly, but I'm confident he wouldn't be receptive and we haven't had a single one-on-one or private conversation about anything.
- I could talk to his (C-level) boss. And I think I should, as a courtesy to him. But I'm also concerned about retaliation if it gets back to my boss (which I think is likely).
- I could take it to HR, but I'm jaded enough to realize that this isn't their priority or focus.
- I could look for another job, which I have been, passively.
- I could wait for my boss to be replaced, which is unlikely because we aren't currently filling roles that get vacated.
- I can just suck it up and realize that sometimes you have great bosses (almost my entire career) and sometimes you don't.
What other options am I missing? How can I address this constructively, without putting my job in jeopardy?
All I can say is that companies would be very wise to consider the good talent they will lose due to bad managers and they should foster an environment where management issues can be identified (Omansbud, 360 reviews, etc.), and resolved (coaching, training, etc.), and where managers and employees regularly communicate and build relationships (one-on-ones, etc.).
Unfortunately your best option is to leave.
Confronting your boss will cause tension. Good leaders use it as an opportunity to learn, grow, and improve the environment. It doesn't sound like that's your boss's style. You're already concerned about retaliation and they could choose to make your life miserable. This is a tactic to manage people out.
Going to your boss's boss is dangerous because it's a double whammy. They promoted a toxic leader into a position of power and you're pointing out they made a mistake. They are also complicit in your boss's behavior which is a reflection of the culture they are building. It's a whole lot of telling them about the mistakes they've made. Be careful with this option.
HR's job is to prevent a lawsuit from being brought against the company. They are not there to support employees, advocate for employees, or change the environment. HR will not do anything of substance until your boss does something egregious enough.
Waiting for your boss to be replaced is an option but there are maybe three reasons that role is vacated, 1.) They leave the company 2.) They are promoted or 3.) They are moved to a different team. They were promoted to manager recently and most likely have renewed energy to stick around and see how far they can go. If they get promoted again then their behavior is rewarded again and they have more power. You're best hope is that they get moved or you get moved. This depends on how much your company is growing and whether your boss will fight to keep you on their team. Things are unpredictable on this path.
"Sucking it up" is an option but it will burn you out. Toxic cultures have a huge toll on people. It's not worth it.
At the end of the day, it's up to you. I would rather leave on my own terms than be laid off or fired. I hope this gives you a few perspectives worth considering.