iamsrn in  
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer  

Which language is good for automation testing python or selenium?

Iam manual tester and started the career in automation by myself with python. I started to learn python and I loved it very much. When I trying to look for Job change most of the recruiters are asking for java. Iam really confused state now. Need help from an expert point of view. Do I need to stick on python or study java right away? Need help.
4
1279
madscienceSoftware Engineer  
I'd say go for both as much as you can. Both will be key for automation testing.

