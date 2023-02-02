iamsrn in
Which language is good for automation testing python or selenium?
Iam manual tester and started the career in automation by myself with python. I started to learn python and I loved it very much. When I trying to look for Job change most of the recruiters are asking for java. Iam really confused state now. Need help from an expert point of view. Do I need to stick on python or study java right away? Need help.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I'd say go for both as much as you can. Both will be key for automation testing.
