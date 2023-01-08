Relocate: Australia to USA

Hi PMs,





TL;DR: Have you moved from Australia to USA for work, and what was it like?





I'm currently a Digital Product Owner (which I'm assuming is the equivalent of levels.fyi 'Product Manager' title) in the Financial Services industry, here in Sydney, Australia.





I have an ambition to obtain a similar, or related role in any tech company within the United States, to uncover new learnings and unlock new experiences in one of the best tech hubs in the world.





Before gaining employment, I need to know, and would like to hear the experiences of any Australians who have moved to the US for employment, or alternatively from any recruiters/HR personnel who have helped to facilitate such an onboarding. Specifically, I would like to know about the required visa(s) and sponsorship, the attitude of US companies towards hiring foreign candidates from Australia, the general length of process, and any other useful information to know.





Thanks in advance!