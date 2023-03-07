Choosing best internship offer

I am a 2nd year at a T20~ US engineering school and I have multiple SWE offers but am unsure of which to choose.





Carrier: working on application layer commercial HVAC software, mostly c++.

Salary: $5600/month (Appx $32.50/hr) + $2000 one-time relocation Although I am interested in breaking into big tech, the work at Carrier seems much more interesting and more SWE related than Northrop. The net salary is about equal to or potentially even less considering I have to relocate + need a car.





Northrop Grumman: mostly low-code VR work and some javascript

a. Salary: $26.25/hr, primarily remote, local to my area if I need to go in person a few times.

b. The work seems quite boring to me, and I don't think I'll learn many relevant skills, although not having to relocate is nice.





Neither company carries much brand value, but I'd appreciate advice on which to choose.