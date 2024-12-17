Functional Manager / Director (10 yrs +) - No FAANG (Industrial)

Hi all





I hesitated looking at this site for a while, or really pursuing a salary boost because I thought I didn't have what it took, and felt somewhat depressed. However, I've had 10+ years of experience in advance industrial operations (think robotics, machine control then ERP + PLM, and now systems engineering for data center servers + electrical). I'm an EE with a BA and Masters of Data Science, and a senior manager (previously director, but at a startup so no one gives a ****)





I have lots of real world "digital transformation" experience. I have taken absolute trash processes and streamlined + digitized them - taking months of works and consolidating to a couple of weeks. My hard skills in EE and overall Equipment engineering also help me understand how to automate processes using the latest products, and I am pretty savvy with programming and handling data so I can map out pretty complicated workflows across various physical and digital systems.





I'm a senior manager today - Make ~$240K in a VHCOL area which i know is really subpar.... I want to double my pay with a new role.





I speak well enough to a crowd, and know how to convey big visions....struggle a little with anxiety, but that's my growth path.





My resume is ok - F500 for 7 years, ground up startup for 2 years, and then a mid sized manufacturer for the past year (where i've built an org. from the ground up).





Appreciate some insight, guidance or even track plans to help me take my career to the next level.