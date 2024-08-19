lmaoooooo in
Poll
Best PM prep courses and practices
I Just finished my MBA and am trying to get back into PM work. Was at Uber for a few years before, aiming for a FAANG. I’ve come across a number of product management courses while searching and even on here. A number of them are just general use but still, I’d like to know which would be best for FAANG prep? Also, are the courses a good enough substitute for reading PM books?
Closed
70 participants
7
4814
Sort by:
talonsanProduct Manager
Easy, PA has some of the best content for PM prep and probably THE best FAANG prep content. but if you're talking substitute, I say 'why would you choose between this one or that one when you know that you could have both?' If you're serious about landing that job, then you should be ready to combine it all! and good luck!
8
blinglarryProduct Manager
ditto on the combination thing. they all work in tandem
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,586