Need advice on market value (first time offer negotiation)

Tomorrow I have a call with a recruiter to discuss an offer (I've been told I've been successful, however I haven't received an exact offer yet, this call is to discuss next steps).

I'm a little nervous as I don't want to low ball myself or ask for too much (or just generally make a fool of myself as I haven't done this before and I'd really like to work with them).





Role details:

Role I'm applying for: Data Analyst (I have discussed responsibilities and the role is quite intense, has a mix of data scientist, data engineer, and data analyst responsibilities).

Seniority: Junior role

Sector: Finance

Company: Startup, US Based, I'm in the UK and will be working remote.

Funding: Company very recently raised 50+ million usd in funding.

Personal details:

YOE: 1

Motivation: Out of everywhere I've interviewed so far, this company is my favourite and I believe I'd really enjoy working with the people there and doing the work itself.

Questions:

How will the offer change based on my location (US company, I'm UK based)?

What would be a fair offer in this situation (1 YOE, US based fintech startup with recent funding, living in UK, good interview performance)?

Any tips for negotiating or what to expect in this situation in general?

Note: I have checked their levels fyi page and they only have a few salaries listed, all for software engineers with ~6 YOE for ~$220K TC, all US based.





