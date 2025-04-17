captainchaos in
Delivery Consultant AWS
Hi All,
I have an upcoming interview for Delivery Consultant at AWS in Security domain. Any thoughts on what to expect? Will there be a coding challenge? Any insights on the role? Thank you.
Available_Manner668
While I haven't personally interviewed for the Delivery Consultant role at AWS, it's common for such positions to focus heavily on behavioral and situational questions, especially those aligned with AWS's Leadership Principles. Expect discussions around past experiences where you've demonstrated these principles. Technical assessments may also be part of the process, but they often revolve around real-world problem-solving rather than traditional coding challenges. For more detailed insights, you might find this article helpful: Interviewing at AWS: Advice and tips from 250 interviews. https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/interviewing-aws-advice-tips-from-250-interviews-nick-matthews Note: the article is from about 5 years ago now, but the general gist of interviewing with AWS appears to be the same.
