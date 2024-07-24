Maaida in  
Job hunting in BI/data analytics

I could use some advice or some motivation. I got promoted in january, finally got the pay i deserved for my role and laid off in May. I've been applying for two months now and can't even land an interview.

qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer  
Job market is def rough right now. It's not you! Leverage your network on LI - reach out to old managers, colleague, friends, etc. Ask for referrals. You got this!
maidaaahAnalytic  
Yes i did reach out unfortunately didn’t get much out of it - not alot of job postings ask for referrals nowadays. Thank you!

