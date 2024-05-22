mablezhang in
Career prospects of a business analyst vs a data scientist
I'm a senior in college majoring in data science. I recently got an internship in business analysis as a junior, which was not something I originally wanted. I wanted to do data science and maybe transition to product management. How is the field of business analysis? Should I stay one more semester to find a data science internship instead?
I’d say your best bet is to see if you can do both, business analysis and data science internships.