Career prospects of a business analyst vs a data scientist

I'm a senior in college majoring in data science. I recently got an internship in business analysis as a junior, which was not something I originally wanted. I wanted to do data science and maybe transition to product management. How is the field of business analysis? Should I stay one more semester to find a data science internship instead?
SfieneData Science Manager  
Data scientists get hired because of their business skills. Business analysis will teach you those business skills, among many other useful skills.

I’d say your best bet is to see if you can do both, business analysis and data science internships.
