Microsoft adopts unlimited vacation policy

Microsoft now has unlimited PTO. Pretty bold move for a company that large. Haven't seen many other companies that size doing it. What are folks thoughts here on unlimited PTO? Hate it or love it?

theverge.com
funnybonesResearch Scientist  
Unlimited PTO is not really unlimited unless your supervisor constantly encourages you to take it. Most people won't take it out of fear of negative repercussions!

It's not a bold move. Microsoft now doesn't owe money to any employee with unused vacation days. For a company of that size and above average pay that's a lot of money we are talking about.
KnejSoftware Engineer  
afaik they’re paying out any unused vacation days that employees had until this change
