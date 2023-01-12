Sofftie in
Microsoft adopts unlimited vacation policy
Microsoft now has unlimited PTO. Pretty bold move for a company that large. Haven't seen many other companies that size doing it. What are folks thoughts here on unlimited PTO? Hate it or love it?
KnejSoftware Engineer
afaik they’re paying out any unused vacation days that employees had until this change
It's not a bold move. Microsoft now doesn't owe money to any employee with unused vacation days. For a company of that size and above average pay that's a lot of money we are talking about.