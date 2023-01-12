caribou in
Corrupt file causes FAA to halt all flights
Sometimes I forget that society is pretty much held together by duct tape and prayers made by some software engineer who doesn't care enough to review or delete corrupt files that made its way onto prod.
You want to talk about impact as an engineer? Have you ever grounded all the planes in the US?
11
3601
Sort by:
linuxftwSoftware Engineer
"When air traffic control officials realized they had a computer issue late Tuesday, they came up with a plan, the source said, to reboot the system" Lmao, the way they solved it was by turning it off and then turning it on again 😂
9
TBirdSoftware Engineer
It probably has worked for them before but eventually luck runs out.
1
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482