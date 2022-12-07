qwertyCoder in
Mass leadership exodus at Salesforce?
Looks like several executives have recently resigned. Bret Taylor, co-CEO, Mark Nelson, CEO of Tableau (which was recently acquired by Salesforce), Stewart Butterfield, CEO of Slack, Tamar Yehoshua, CPO of Slack, and Jonathan Prince, SVP of Marketing/Comms have all stepped down from their positions.
Is this a sign of bigger issues at Salesforce? Or just a coincidence?
4
3937
Sort by:
das41Technical Project Manager
Dude, there's no such thing as coincidences. They are PR teams for a reason lol.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,437