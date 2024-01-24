software Developer - looking for an advice to shift to software engineer position

I am working as a software developer at a service based company marking this my 7th year and I am not seeing growth at the current job. Also, the tech stack is so old that i can’t apply for a position outside. I have planned to learn dsa, LLD and HLD to upgrade my career from a developer to an engineer. Any thoughts on this and how I can better plan my career in the software field where we’re seeing rapid growth on a day to day basis lately in AI/ML space? Is it too late to start on my quest to learn DSA and design principles to become a software engineer ?