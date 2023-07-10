BAND5 - M20/21/22/23 etc at Standard Chartered Bank?

Hi All





In Standard Chartered Bank , Singapore , I find it very confusing about BAND 5 positions - M20/21/22/23 etc





What are those bands mean? Is there a definitive guide? ( Like Band 4 position is called Executive Director and they are Head of Certain Function ).





Same way, what are these grades mean?





Is it like?





M23 - SVP ?

M22 - VP ?

M21 - AVP ?

M20 - Executive ?





I don't know, just guessing ... Anyone aware of this classification @ SCB ?





Thanks in advance to all .



