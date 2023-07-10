unknownfriendcs in
BAND5 - M20/21/22/23 etc at Standard Chartered Bank?
Hi All
In Standard Chartered Bank , Singapore , I find it very confusing about BAND 5 positions - M20/21/22/23 etc
What are those bands mean? Is there a definitive guide? ( Like Band 4 position is called Executive Director and they are Head of Certain Function ).
Same way, what are these grades mean?
Is it like?
M23 - SVP ?
M22 - VP ?
M21 - AVP ?
M20 - Executive ?
I don't know, just guessing ... Anyone aware of this classification @ SCB ?
Thanks in advance to all .
serenecoderSolution Architect
M20/21 are Band 6 and roughly equivalent to AVP or below in other banks. M22/M23 are Band 5 and are VP/SVP equivalents. Band 4 is Executive Director and above that is Managing Director.
