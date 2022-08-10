19g615l38s7th9 in
How do Stripe’s management levels work?
The Stripe management ladder isn't published on levels.fyi, so I'm curious how their levels work.
Are IC and management tracks parallel tracks like at other companies? If someone is an L4 staff engineer at Stripe, what would the management equivalent level be? Thanks!
Software Engineer
L4 would probably be M1. Check out https://www.levels.fyi/view.html?company=Stripe&levels=M0%2CM1%2CM2%2CM3&lengths=51%2C148%2C158%2C137&companyToCompare=Google&track=Software%20Engineering%20Management
Software Engineering Manager
Thanks, is this based on knowledge of Stripe’s levels or speculation? Comp wise, an L6 Manager at Google seems to map to their L5 Engineer, which in turn maps to Stripe’s L3
