Amazon cooldown period

Had two onsites with Amazon for TPM and PMT roles, in the first round (TPM) they told me you are an Amazonian but we think a PMT role is more appropriate for you. So they set up the second onsite which went horribly and I had a terrible experience with the team interviewing. They told me afterwards that they need to see some growth and they recommend that I reapply after a year or two. How serious is that? Can I reapply now that 3 months have passed given that Amazon is struggling to attract talent? (I don't want to create another profile and want to just be honest about it.)