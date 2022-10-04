Spicypickle in  
JPMorgan to hire about 2,000 engineers even as economy softens

JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to hire about 2,000 engineers worldwide through the end of the year despite a worsening economy, its global chief information officer, Lori Beer.

The roles will be across general software engineering, data science, cybersecurity and cloud computing, among other areas.


https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/exclusive-jpmorgan-hire-about-2000-engineers-even-economy-softens-2022-09-30/
