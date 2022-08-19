F4fEgl2DaR4WlhKD6E in
Getting into Product in America
Hi Folk
I need some advice from any of you who have went through this journey or know how to go about it. I'm from South Africa (SA) and have been trying to break into the product world in America. I currently hold a head of product role within a bank in SA. I've applied to a few places but haven't had much luck. If you know of any recruiting agencies or companies actively looking for new talent can you please lead me to these?
Kdojzoq58gbcRecruiter
What’s your LinkedIn profile look like? Networking there will help you be seen, but especially if you’re posting.
F4fEgl2DaR4WlhKD6EProduct Manager
I don't post on LinkedIn but I do keep my profile updated. I've tried reaching out to recruiters on LinkedIn based in the US, however, no luck.
Product Manager
