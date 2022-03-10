19g616l0l52ea5 in
Right time for counter offer
Hi folks, what is the right time to share the counter offer with the HR of the company where you actually want to join, but the other one has offered better comp. A week before joining date?
MuscatSoftware Engineer at JPMorgan Chase
Have you accepted the offer from the company that you want to join yet?
19g616l0l52ea5Backend Software Engineer
Yes actually..it came before the 2nd one materialized. :(
