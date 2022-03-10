19g616l0l52ea5 in  
Backend Software Engineer  

Right time for counter offer

Hi folks, what is the right time to share the counter offer with the HR of the company where you actually want to join, but the other one has offered better comp. A week before joining date?
MuscatSoftware Engineer at JPMorgan Chase 
Have you accepted the offer from the company that you want to join yet?
19g616l0l52ea5Backend Software Engineer  
Yes actually..it came before the 2nd one materialized. :(

