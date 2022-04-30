19g615l1xwmhpz in  
Software Engineer  

Meta Partner/Business Engineer NYC

Is it E4 or E5
Had interview recently, went well
Expecting positive result

Need help to prepare for negotiation
MetamanTechnical Program Manager at Facebook 
You can ask them explicitly about the level and the pay band.
MetamanTechnical Program Manager at Facebook 
Levels also has a negotiation service, and candor has a set of high level guidelines to use when negotiating that are pretty useful
