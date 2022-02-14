19g6ukzgjuupw in
Set the wrong company email
I’ve accidentally set the wrong company email (used private one instead), can this be changed? Can’t seems to change it in my profile.
ZaheerFounder at Levels.fyi
There's two cases here - if the email you used is a custom personal domain but not corporate email (ex. firstname.me or something like that), please email us at hello@levels.fyi or ping us in the support chat on main site. We likely just need to mark it as a personal domain. We try to do this quickly but sometimes it takes some time. If the email you entered is the wrong company or if you've switched companies, we currently don't support changing your corporate email. This is in the Todo's and should be added over the next few weeks. Apologies either way!
