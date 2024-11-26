Is it end of remote SDE jobs?

My company situation:

My company has recently mandated in-office work, with a clear warning that refusal to comply next month will result in layoffs. While layoffs haven’t occurred here before, they are serious about ending remote roles.





Job market situation:

In the Indian job market, I’ve noticed some remote openings for SDE-2/SDE-3 on LinkedIn, but they either seem fake or are overwhelmed with applicants. Even with referrals, I’ve had no luck so far.

Given this, I’m preparing to return to office work, whether by staying in my current company or switching to an in-office role elsewhere.