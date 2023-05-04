Google "We Have No Moat, And Neither Does OpenAI"

Leaked Internal Google Document Claims Open Source AI Will Outcompete Google and OpenAI.





"We’ve done a lot of looking over our shoulders at OpenAI. Who will cross the next milestone? What will the next move be?





But the uncomfortable truth is, we aren’t positioned to win this arms race and neither is OpenAI. While we’ve been squabbling, a third faction has been quietly eating our lunch.





I’m talking, of course, about open source. Plainly put, they are lapping us. Things we consider “major open problems” are solved and in people’s hands today."





﻿https://www.semianalysis.com/p/google-we-have-no-moat-and-neither