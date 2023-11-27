himehime in
Is the ByteByteGo paid newsletter worth it?
I am a mid level software developer with 3 years of full time experience. I am looking at resources to level up and was considering the bytebytego paid subscription but wanted to know if there is any value to it or if it isn't all that different from the free content they post'?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I've heard good things about it, especially if you can get your company to expense the newsletter so you don't have to pay anything for it. What kind of specific experience/upleveling are you trying to do?
