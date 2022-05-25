19g615l3esvjjs in
Impressive Project Ideas
Hello,
I am a self taught programmer looking to land my first job in the field and was wondering if you guys had any impressive project ideas I could work on over the next couple of months that would stand out to hiring managers. I have an interest in working in cloud computing and understand SQLite, Python, C, AWS, and Flask. I can learn new skills quickly and would like to focus on cloud-centric projects if possible.
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer at Amazon
I always suggest ppl to create a personal website if they haven't already. You can make it as simple or as fancy as you like. you'd be surprised how many people can't actually do this.
19g615l3esvjjsMechanical Engineering at York University
I am doing the Cloud Resume Challenge, do you think that would be a good personal website to make? I was thinking of adding demo videos on it as well showcasing my projects
