Cisco acquiring Splunk for $28 Billion

"If Cisco backs out of the deal or is forced to do so because of regulatory intervention, it will pay Splunk a termination fee of $1.48 billion, according to a regulatory filing. If Splunk backs out of the deal for any reason, it will pay a $1 billion breakup fee to Cisco."

Otherwise, an all cash deal, to expand Cisco's cyrbersecurity offerings.

Cisco acquiring cybersecurity company Splunk in cash deal worth $28 billion

Cisco said it was acquiring cybersecurity software company Splunk for $157 a share in a cash deal worth about $28 billion.

I'm a fan of Splunk but the cost is so dang expensive, can't imagine this makes it any cheaper but who knows

