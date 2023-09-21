undertone in
Cisco acquiring Splunk for $28 Billion
"If Cisco backs out of the deal or is forced to do so because of regulatory intervention, it will pay Splunk a termination fee of $1.48 billion, according to a regulatory filing. If Splunk backs out of the deal for any reason, it will pay a $1 billion breakup fee to Cisco."
Otherwise, an all cash deal, to expand Cisco's cyrbersecurity offerings.
5
5823
Sort by:
55oo55WASecurity Software Engineer
I'm a fan of Splunk but the cost is so dang expensive, can't imagine this makes it any cheaper but who knows
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,511