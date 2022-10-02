Bloomberg NG salary negotiation

termny in
Hi everyone, I got a new grad SWE offer from Bloomberg. The job is based in NYC and starts next summer. The package is 155k base, 17k annual bonus, 10k relocation and no sign-on bonus. In terms of my background, I'm a master's student in CS with one SWE internship and no full-time experience. I would like to ask for your suggestions on if and how I can negotiate the salary. I have no competing offer as of now, but I have a final interview with a start-up coming up, so I wonder if I could negotiate by saying I'll cancel the other interview if they give me a sign-on bonus. Thanks in advance for all your suggestions!
Bloomberg
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Total per year
$182K
Level
Software Engineer
Base
$155K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$27K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
BrooklynBrokeBusiness Analyst
Man 155k for a new grad without any experience. Take the offer!
termnySoftware Engineer
Yes, I will, but do you think there's any risk of them rescinding the offer if I respectfully ask for a 15k sign-on bonus?
