Bloomberg NG salary negotiation

Hi everyone, I got a new grad SWE offer from Bloomberg. The job is based in NYC and starts next summer. The package is 155k base, 17k annual bonus, 10k relocation and no sign-on bonus. In terms of my background, I'm a master's student in CS with one SWE internship and no full-time experience. I would like to ask for your suggestions on if and how I can negotiate the salary. I have no competing offer as of now, but I have a final interview with a start-up coming up, so I wonder if I could negotiate by saying I'll cancel the other interview if they give me a sign-on bonus. Thanks in advance for all your suggestions!