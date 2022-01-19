19g6xktuhutm8 in
How to trade off between base salary and RSUs in an offer?
I am curious what do people think is a good trade off between base salary and RSUs in an offer? E.g., given a 4 year grant, trading $1 in base salary for $4 in stocks is a poor choice because the RSUs will expire after 4 years whereas the base salary will continue to stay. Also base salary is given every paycheck whereas stocks don't vest with every paycheck. Does anyone have a formula they have developed to trade in salary vs stocks that takes into account duration and vesting of RSUs?
7nh139rfdhg4xjuSoftware Engineer
this doesn't account for refreshers though
BabySharkSoftware Engineer
never had the privilege of receiving a refresher. Is it given to employees after the initial equity promised in the offer letter?
