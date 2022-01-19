How to trade off between base salary and RSUs in an offer?

I am curious what do people think is a good trade off between base salary and RSUs in an offer? E.g., given a 4 year grant, trading $1 in base salary for $4 in stocks is a poor choice because the RSUs will expire after 4 years whereas the base salary will continue to stay. Also base salary is given every paycheck whereas stocks don't vest with every paycheck. Does anyone have a formula they have developed to trade in salary vs stocks that takes into account duration and vesting of RSUs?