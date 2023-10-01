Opportunity to create new title - Data or Business Intelligence

I am currently the "Dir of Corporate Data Strategy". They are moving me to a senior position and I've asked for the opportunity to modify the title.





My role is heavily centered around ETL operations, dashboards/visualization, and architecture. Recently it has taken on prompt engineering and AI capability assessment/implementation.





I think "Data" is a bit vague and since its both strategy and implementation, I think I'll drop "Strategy". I also want to include AI but I'm worried it's a bit buzzwordy.





So what would you choose?





Senior Director, Business Intelligence

Senior Director, Data & AI

Senior Director, Business Intelligence & AI Strategy