Switching from full time to contract role?

Happy Friday friends!





So I have got an offer at probably the best company I could ever think of working at but it's a contract role. The role I am at right now is something I am nailing at.





This is also fortune 500 company however the growth is almost stagnant and am fed up of listening recession budget cut hiring freeze from almost an year now.





Everything in my current company is peaceful. Workwise things are good my team is decent and people appreciate my work a lot.





Now since I have got a contract role in like my dream company I am very stressed and confused if I should go for it or not. I am a confident developer but I don't know if they would really consider me converting to full time since I am a self taught programmer without any official computer science degree.





The pay of my new role is way better than what I am getting now. Provided all this, what would you all suggest?