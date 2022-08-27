Canaris in
Software Engineer Startup ESOP
Hi,
it is hard to find something on the internet regarding the ESOP you get in a Startup if you join as Software Engineer. Since startups are usually small, the compensation cannot be found on levels.fyi.
So I would like to ask you to share the ESOP numbers you have heard of, the company size, current round, YOE, and position.
Thanks!
CanarisSoftware Engineer
I know that levels.fyi collects these data. However, this is mostly not disclosed, due to few data points for the company. The article was really helpful! Thank you!
But for a rough idea of ownership percentages, check out: https://www.holloway.com/g/equity-compensation/sections/typical-employee-equity-levels