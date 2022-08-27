Software Engineer Startup ESOP

Canaris in  
Hi,


it is hard to find something on the internet regarding the ESOP you get in a Startup if you join as Software Engineer. Since startups are usually small, the compensation cannot be found on levels.fyi.


So I would like to ask you to share the ESOP numbers you have heard of, the company size, current round, YOE, and position.


Thanks!

undertoneSoftware Engineer  
Levels does collect options details now on their comp form: https://levels.fyi/salaries/add

But for a rough idea of ownership percentages, check out: https://www.holloway.com/g/equity-compensation/sections/typical-employee-equity-levels
CanarisSoftware Engineer  
I know that levels.fyi collects these data. However, this is mostly not disclosed, due to few data points for the company. The article was really helpful! Thank you!

