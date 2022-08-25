Jersey in  
Product Manager classes/coaching

Looking for recommendations on virtual live classes/coaching for preparing fpr product management/TPM roles.

As of now working as ETL Data engineer for last 10+ years, and want to jump to PdM roles 

Note: I am asking this for a friend 

8f41nj111  
Might be a silly question but whats "cohort coaching"? Is that like a leadership program format essentially?
