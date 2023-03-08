madscience in
Google to give out less promotions this year
https://www.cnbc.com/2023/03/06/google-tells-employees-that-fewer-of-them-will-get-promotions-to-senior-roles.html
Interesting. Any insider Googlers have any thoughts on this?
ZTrope90Product Designer
I get it, given their reduced hiring, but it still feels like Google is going down some weird path and I'd be trying to figure out how to get out if I'm there. Between layoffs, that weird shared desk thing, now this, I'm just waiting for next week to find out some other weird thing they're gonna do
