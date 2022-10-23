BrooklynBroke in
New York Employers Must Disclose Salary Range on Job Description
NYC employers have to post the salary range on job descriptions starting November 1st. About damn time is all have to say. I wanna see the jobs that pay 300k.
ipowhenSoftware Engineer
LOL you're naive if you think this changes anything. Salary ranges mean nothing. Companies will now post ranges like $120-$350k LOL
BrooklynBrokeBusiness Analyst
Let me be naive then, HyUCK! 🤪
