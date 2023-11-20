undertone in
Emmett Shear is the new CEO of OpenAI
Tonight at OpenAI, here's the scoop: Mira's strategy involved rehiring Sam and Greg. Over the past few days, she maneuvered Team Sam with the aim of compelling the board to terminate everyone, a move they believed the board wouldn't make. However, the board responded with complete silence and took matters into their own hands by locating their CEO, Emmett Shear (previously CEO of Twitch).
Microsoft is not very happy with this decision, and Sam himself is reportedly in shock. No idea what happens next. But what a crazy outcome.
8
2624
Sort by:
MaxCreatesCodeSoftware Engineer
Emmett Shear didn’t do a great job leading an established company…let alone OpenAI. I’d love to know how he convinced them to make him CEO.
7
Calculatron99Business Analyst
There were tweets that Shear made where he mentioned he was in favor of slowing down AI development, so I imagine that played a big factor in their decision. You would think they probably do more due diligence than that, but also that same board did what they did with Altman so it's not a strong track record of good decision making....
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,511