Emmett Shear is the new CEO of OpenAI

Tonight at OpenAI, here's the scoop: Mira's strategy involved rehiring Sam and Greg. Over the past few days, she maneuvered Team Sam with the aim of compelling the board to terminate everyone, a move they believed the board wouldn't make. However, the board responded with complete silence and took matters into their own hands by locating their CEO, Emmett Shear (previously CEO of Twitch).





Microsoft is not very happy with this decision, and Sam himself is reportedly in shock. No idea what happens next. But what a crazy outcome.