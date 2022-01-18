alex in
Thoughts on job-hopping?
Pretty straightforward question and I am a big fan of job hopping. It helps me keep my total comp high and also keeps me learning new business models. I think being loyal to a company is a pretty old mindset that my dad followed and it didn’t benefit him at all.
What are your thoughts?
Software Engineer
Not a big deal at all anymore. Most recruiters don't really care about gaps in your resume or short stints as long as you're qualified for the job. They may ask for a reason, but as long as you have a good answer prepared its a non-issue. On the other side of things, companies have to figure out how to retain top talent through lucrative and fair compensation adjustments as well as good cultures. Relying on loyalty isn't a great strategy.
alex Software Engineer
Thank you! Coming up with a valid reason shouldn't be hard. I really do think that loyalty is dead. The small annual increases aren't getting me anywhere in life.
