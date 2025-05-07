Crowdstrike announces 5% layoffs

"Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) will cut 5% of its workforce, or 500 jobs, the company said in a regulatory filing. The news came ahead of first quarter earnings for CrowdStrike stock due June 3.





The company said artificial intelligence-related productivity gains were a factor in the layoffs. CrowdStrike said it plans to continue hiring in strategic areas."





Really interesting that they're officially citing "AI-related productivity gains." Are we nearing the AI revolution for SWEs? Feels bad for the people who got laid off though...