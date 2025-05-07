chuuj615 in
Crowdstrike announces 5% layoffs
"Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) will cut 5% of its workforce, or 500 jobs, the company said in a regulatory filing. The news came ahead of first quarter earnings for CrowdStrike stock due June 3.
The company said artificial intelligence-related productivity gains were a factor in the layoffs. CrowdStrike said it plans to continue hiring in strategic areas."
Really interesting that they're officially citing "AI-related productivity gains." Are we nearing the AI revolution for SWEs? Feels bad for the people who got laid off though...
1daydeliverySoftware Engineer
I think that officially citing AI as the reason behind its layoffs is more of a PR move than anything else. Probably them just saying "hey! look at us! we use AI!"
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
yeah lol, it could also be them trying to flex to shareholders or whatever that they're making use of AI after their investment on it
