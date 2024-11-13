Do FAANG or other global tech companies have CAB?

Poll

I'm working at a global tech company, not FAANG and haven't worked in many tech based companies since I am at the start of my career. But recently my current company have introduced a Change Advisory Board where we have to obtain approval of each change before moving to PROD, where the approvers usually do not know what a certain team does. The process is new and being refined but has introduced lots of overhead and toil, I'm curious to learn if this exists/how it looks at bigger or other tech companies.





Do you have to obtain approval for each change? Is it team based where your team approves changes or do you have to go to a separate board of "change managers"?