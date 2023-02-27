Geminus in
Is it Naive of Me to Expect 120k+ in NYC or SF Bay?
Im a current sophomore with an internship with a defense company this summer. Assuming ill be able to land another internship for the summer of my junior year, is it naive of me to expect that as a new grad ill be able to obtain an offer for at least 120k a year in NYC or the SF Bay Area (Not in the defense industry. I hope to move away from that for my next internship)?
4
2350
Sort by:
3
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482
Looking at entry level in NYC, median is 146k total comp. Filtering the list for new entry level offers in the last month, more than half have base >= 120k. (Some are for hires with 1 YOE.)
https://www.levels.fyi/t/software-engineer/levels/entry-level/locations/new-york-city-area?sinceDate=month&limit=50&yacChoice=new-only