No internship

I am graduating SP23 with a Bachelors in financial mathematics and am currently trying to find a job but I have no internships from university. I do have same valid reeasons for this as I could legally not have a job (visa), but I did spend my summers doing classes and am graduating very early. I'm a part of a few finance clubs and have a good GPA (3.9/4). I would like a job as a finacial analyst, equity analyst, or similar postions. Any help is appreciated.