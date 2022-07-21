AshAsh in
No internship
I am graduating SP23 with a Bachelors in financial mathematics and am currently trying to find a job but I have no internships from university. I do have same valid reeasons for this as I could legally not have a job (visa), but I did spend my summers doing classes and am graduating very early. I'm a part of a few finance clubs and have a good GPA (3.9/4). I would like a job as a finacial analyst, equity analyst, or similar postions. Any help is appreciated.
2iomHbcpjJk3Management Consultant
Do you have projects you can call out on your resume that might match some of the jd's you're looking at? Internships are important but I think good recruiters understand that not every candidate will get one, especially because of covid and the economy tanking.
2
UncleFrankfurtData Analyst
I second this. I didn't have any internships when I got my first job out of school but I did have some interesting stories to tell from projects I did outside of classwork. So like during interviews, I talked about working on a hackathon project I did with the MLB which I'm sure made me stand out. Extracurriculars like clubs and stuff can also help if they are relevant to the jobs you're applying for.
2
