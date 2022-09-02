Downleveled in interview process with Spotify. What gives?

I recently signed an offer with Spotify. I have 6 YoE, with the majority of that time being at a startup where I joined very early.





Throughout the interview process, all the feedback I was given was positive. Despite this, I was leveled as Engineer II instead of what I was expecting: Senior Engineer.





My recruiter wasn't able to concretely tell me why I was leveled at Eng II, just mentioning that according to their scale I was not quite meeting Senior Eng.





Does anyone at Spotify have any insight as to why this could have happened? Did I simply get a classic downlevel lowball?