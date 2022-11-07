vanisher93 in
Study plan for Big Tech
Hi folks. I was wondering if any of you could share any plan/methodology as well as resources to study for coding and system design interviews. I know we are in the middle of a downturn in big tech and there are fewer companies hiring than before, but still, I wanted to start dedicating a couple of hours per day to this journey and once things get better, start applying. Thanks in advance.
refer61614
I’ve started off by watching some YouTube videos to get a feel for what the interview should look like, then using books as resources, but most importantly, doing mock interviews with other software engineers that are more experienced than me. That last bit has been invaluable. Doing that enough makes the actual interview just feel like another run of a mock. For online and book resources check out: * Cracking the Coding Interview, of course. * Elements of Programming Interviews. They have one for each language. * System Design Interview - An Insider’s Guide https://www.amazon.com/System-Design-Interview-Insiders-Guide/dp/1736049119/ * https://github.com/donnemartin/system-design-primer Here's a discord server where you might be able to find someone for mocks.: https://discord.com/invite/RTyVHUtRc2 Of course, return the favor if you can.
vanisher93
Thank you so much 🙏🏻
