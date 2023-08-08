19g618l2gwwp1w in
Apply for software engg manager jobs as a sdet manager
I am a manager of sdet, testing and release Management. I have managed release of more than 20 softwares and have a team of 10+ engineers.
I am looking to get into software engineering manager role.
Any advice on resources that I can use online to identify what things I should learn to get there? Where can I learn them?
I do feel like I'm hitting the ceiling as an engineer and will again do so as a manager. How can use this to prepare myself for the step after getting into software engineering management?
Why are you interested in the role ?
Why are you interested in the role ?
19g618l2gwwp1wSoftware Engineering Manager
Primarily because I like developing a product and secondarily because, there's a ceiling with my role.
