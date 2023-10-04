When to change jobs to max comp

Hi all. I'm trying to grow my salary and set myself up to move to California asap 🙏🏼. I've crossed the 1 year mark as a product manager, next level is Sr. product manager. My company pays average at best. I have 7 years of non-product experience (5 between two successful starts up in technical project manager and success roles).





At what point do I switch companies to maximize my salary: before or after getting the Senior Product Manager promotion? and should I have a certain YoE in product before jumping from a first-time product role? Cali and a good standard of living is my goal.





YOE: 8 total, 1 as PM

TC $140k, $113k base