vroomvroom in
When to change jobs to max comp
Hi all. I'm trying to grow my salary and set myself up to move to California asap 🙏🏼. I've crossed the 1 year mark as a product manager, next level is Sr. product manager. My company pays average at best. I have 7 years of non-product experience (5 between two successful starts up in technical project manager and success roles).
At what point do I switch companies to maximize my salary: before or after getting the Senior Product Manager promotion? and should I have a certain YoE in product before jumping from a first-time product role? Cali and a good standard of living is my goal.
YOE: 8 total, 1 as PM
TC $140k, $113k base
5
8195
Sort by:
bringeeRecruiter
8 YOE is right around where I would expect a Senior PM to be, but with only 1 year specifically as a PM, it might be a tough sell. I would consider jumping roles now as a lateral move but to a company with a higher upside for your PM. Job titles aren't always translatable and being a Senior PM at your current company doesn't guarantee that another company will give you a Senior role.
7
vroomvroomProduct Manager
This is a great point. So it comes down to documented experience more than plain years on paper and title?
4
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,511