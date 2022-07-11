19g616l0lmwvo9 in
Please what are some of the entry level Tech jobs someone with little tech skills should be looking at?I only see IT support only ?And what skills can be learnt very fast if the person is very smart?
DnIwm27jInenaHabFull-Stack Software Engineer
If you’re looking for a way to stabilize your budget with whatever skills you have, it support jobs will give you the income and the proximity to opportunities to also learn and grow. “Very smart” is subjective. You need to be more focused on learning the basics because tech jobs (engineers) are rooted in mastery of the fundamentals. Boot camp grads are the closest thing you’re gonna get as far as speed and potential and that process is grueling because everyone in tech is smart. That’s the bar.
2
